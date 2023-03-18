Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is seemingly denying reports that he’s seeking $20 million per year. The wide receiver took to Twitter, noting that he’s never publicly asked for such a free-agent contract.

Amid reports last week that Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a contract with a $20 million average annual value, ProFootballTalk noted that Beckham “still has that number in mind.”

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

Beckham Jr. doesn’t reveal exact contract details, but the receiver could be suggesting that he’s only been offered $4 million per year. Maybe suitors have offered the former Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants star $4 million guaranteed. Beckham Jr. missed the entire 2022 NFL season and is likely to receive incentive-laden contract offers.

Beckham hasn’t played an NFL game since he missed the second half of Super Bowl 56 with a torn ACL. It marked the second time in two seasons that he tore the same ACL.

At least a dozen teams attended Beckham’s workout last week. There were positive reviews regarding how the receiver looked, though he remains a free agent. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have been linked to Beckham in NFL free agency.

The Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills had serious discussions about signing Beckham during the 2022 season. The 30-year-old wasn’t quite ready to get back on the football field during a meaningful game.

Beckham had 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns during last year’s Super Bowl run with the Rams. He last had more than 537 yards in a season in 2019.

Only 14 NFL receivers are signed to contracts that pay them at least $20 million per season, according to Spotrac. Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid player at the position earning an average of $30 million per year.