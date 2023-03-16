Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent, but it appears that won’t be the case soon. The star wide receiver, who has posted numerous clips of him working out after recovering from a torn ACL, is on the radar of several teams. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are the latest potential suitors, as reported by Jordan Schultz.

However, Schultz noted on Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys remain very much in play for OBJ’s services. They even hosted him on a visit last season but Beckham Jr wasn’t expected to be ready until late January, therefore Jerry Jones held off on signing him.

Although OBJ didn’t play at all last season, it’s no secret what he can do for any organization. He’s a true game-changer out wide. Putting him with Patrick Mahomes in KC is frightening in itself. The same can be said about Baltimore, where he’d likely catch passes from Lamar Jackson. That’s unless he’s lured away from the Ravens with a bigger offer they don’t want to match.

Also, Aaron Rodgers openly said he’d love to play with Odell Beckham Jr.with his expected next team, the New York Jets. Gang Green already signed Allen Lazard to a deal, one of Rodgers’ former weapons in Green Bay with the Packers.

In OBJ’s last campaign in 2021, he made an immediate impact after joining the Los Angeles Rams and helped them win a Super Bowl. The former LSU standout registered 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in just eight games for LA, also doing his part in the playoffs.