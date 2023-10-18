OGC Nice has taken the stern decision to suspend Youcef Atal, the Algerian international footballer, in the wake of a social media controversy. Atal currently faces an investigation by the Nice Public Prosecutor over sharing an anti-semitic video on his social media platform.

The incident unfolded when Atal shared a video from Palestinian preacher Mahmoud al-Hasanat, containing controversial content, where prayers asked for an adverse day for Jewish people. Although the video was swiftly deleted by the Algerian international, it had already sparked outrage. Atal, recognizing the gravity of the situation, issued a public apology the following day.

The backdrop to this controversy is the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, adding a heightened sensitivity to the situation. Notably, Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, publicly voiced his disapproval. Estrosi expressed that unless Atal “denounces Hamas terrorists,” he no longer belongs at OGC Nice.

The LFP's disciplinary commission has also stepped in to investigate the matter, with the incident occurring while the player was away on international duty. Following his return to OGC Nice, the club officially met with Atal. The right-back acknowledged his mistake and issued a written public apology.

In an official statement, OGC Nice outlined their stance: “Taking into account the nature and the seriousness of the post shared, the club has decided to suspend Youcef Atal until further notice.” This suspension implies that Atal will not be available for selection in Les Aiglons' upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Olympique de Marseille. The uncertainty surrounding Atal's return further underscores the consequences of the incident and the ongoing investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, the situation involving Youcef Atal remains a subject of considerable attention and debate within and beyond the football community. He is not the first footballer to share his stance on this conflict, as Bayern Munich is set for crunch talks with Noussair Mazraoui for this matter, too.