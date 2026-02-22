When the projected No. 1 overall pick decides to sit out the throwing drills at the NFL Draft Combine, all eyes naturally shift to the guy right behind him. For former Alabama football quarterback Ty Simpson, that is exactly the opportunity he needs.

Simpson will officially throw at next week's combine in Indianapolis, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. While Indiana University star Fernando Mendoza opted to wait for his Pro Day on April 1, Simpson is leaning into the competition. It’s a bold business move for the redshirt junior, who is currently the consensus “QB2” and looking to secure a mid-to-late first-round grade.

Standing 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, Simpson is coming off a season where he finally took the reins in Tuscaloosa after waiting his turn behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe. He didn't disappoint. Simpson threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions during the 2025 campaign, leading the Crimson Tide to an 11-4 record.

However, the late-season narrative surrounding Simpson has been a bit of a rollercoaster. He struggled in a 38-3 blowout loss to Mendoza’s Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl, where he completed 12 of 16 passes for just 67 yards before a rib injury and a “coach's decision” sent him to the sideline in the third quarter. Before that stumble, he looked elite, including a 232-yard, two-touchdown performance in a CFP win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Draft analysts like Daniel Jeremiah have noted that Simpson has “the most at stake” of any prospect this spring. By throwing in Indy, he can show scouts that his Rose Bowl injury is a thing of the past and that his “lethal accuracy” travels outside of the SEC.

While Mendoza is prioritizing familiarity with “the boys,” Simpson is betting that his arm talent will shine regardless of who is catching the passes.