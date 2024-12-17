ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tennessee makes their College Football Playoff debut as they visit Ohio State in the first round. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tennessee-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Tennessee-Ohio State Last Game – Matchup History

Tennessee comes into the game sitting at 10-2 on the year. They won their first four games of the year, before being upset by Arkansas 19-14. They would win four more, including a win over Alabama before falling 31-17 to Georgia. They would finish the season with two wins, beating UTEP and Vanderbilt. While Tennessee has just two losses, both of Tennessee's losses are on the road this year. Meanwhile, Ohio State comes into the game at 10-2 on the year. They opened up 5-0 before falling to Oregon 32-31. They would then win five more games, before falling to Michigan 13-10. That would cost them a chance for a re-match with Oregon in the Big Ten Title game, but they could get that chance with a win in this game.

Overall Series: These two schools have played just once before. In the 1996 Citrus Bowl, Tennessee beat Ohio State 20-14.

Here are the Tennessee-Ohio State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-Ohio State Odds

Tennessee: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +220

Ohio State: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ABC/ESPN

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nico Iamaleava leads the way for Tennessee. He has completed 199 passes on 303 attempts this year for 2,512 yards. He has 19 touchdown passes this year while adding five interceptions this year. He has been sacked 24 times though. Iamaleava has also run for 311 yards and one touchdown this year.

In the receiving game, Dont'e Thorton Jr has led the way. He has 25 receptions for 647 yards and six touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Bru McCoy has 35 receptions this year for 432 yards with two touchdowns but did miss the last game of the year. Squirrel White has also been solid, with 33 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns. White has missed games recently but could play in this one. In the running game, Dylan Sampson has led the way this year. He has 256 carries on the year for 1,485 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, DeSean Bishop has run for 433 yards and three scores this year.

Tennessee has been solid this year on defense. They are fourth in opponent points per game this year while sitting sixth in opponent yards per game. They are eighth against the run and 15th against the pass. Arion Carter has led the way. He leads the team with 65 tackles, while he has five pass breakups and an interception. Will Brooks and Jermod McCoy have also been solid. Brooks has broken up five passes with three interceptions and a touchdown. Meanwhile, McCoy has seven pass breakups and four interceptions. Finally, James Pearce Jr. has 7.5 sacks this year while forcing a fumble and recovering one.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State is led by quarterback Will Howard. He has completed 227 of 314 passes this year for 2,860 yards. He has 27 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He has been sacked just ten times this year while he has run the ball for 131 yards and seven touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Jeremiah Smith has led the way. He has 57 receptions for 934 yards and ten touchdowns this year. Furthermore, Emeka Egbuka has been solid this year. He has 60 receptions for 743 yards and nine touchdowns. Finally, Carnell Tate has 41 receptions for 583 yards and four scores. In the running game, it is a two-headed approach. Quinshon Judkins has 147 carries for 805 yards. He has scored eight times as well. TreVeyon Henderson has also been solid. He has run for 751 yards and six scores this year.

Ohio State is first in the nation in opponent points per game and first in opponent yards per game. They are sixth against the run and second against the pass. Sonny Styles leads the team in tackles this year while also having four sacks and three pass breakups. Furthermore, Denzel Burke has two pass breakups and two interceptions this year. Finally, JT Tuimoloau has six sacks on the year.

Final Tennessee-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Tennessee is 7-5 against the spread this year, while 1-1 when an underdog this year, winning once outright. Ohio State is just 6-6 against the spread and has not been an underdog this year. Both teams are identical in terms of turnover margin this year. Both also have similar defensive and offensive statistics this year. Still, Ohio State has struggled on offense just twice this year, against Penn State and Michigan. Both have strong defensive lines that can create pressure. Tennessee is 27th in the nation in sack percentage, while having a strong pass defense. That will keep it close in this one.

Final Tennessee-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Tennessee +7.5 (-115)