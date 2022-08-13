Ohio State football: 2 Buckeyes breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten

For all powerhouse football programs, there are always a few players in every season who emerge as breakout stars. This was quite the case for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 season.

For one, Jaxon Smith-Njigba rose to the occasion in the season, as he blossomed as a reliable wideout option for quarterback C.J. Stroud. After his standout 2021 campaign, Smith-Njiba is now a wide receiver who many general managers across the NFL sure would like to have the opportunity to select in next year’s draft.

Heading into the 2022 season, expectations are through the roof at Ohio State, as it is coming off of a campaign where, according to head coach Ryan Day, the team failed to accomplish all of its preseason goals: defeat Michigan, win the Big Ten and secure a College Football Playoff victory.

For Ohio State to once again steamroll its competition in the Big Ten with ease, it will take more than just the likes of Stroud and Tanner McCallister to guide the team. At the least, these two talents must end up being breakout stars for the Buckeyes.

2 Ohio State breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten

Julian Fleming

Defensive coordinators across the Big Ten are set to have quite a dilemma to address when going up against Ohio State this year, as the Buckeyes will feature both Smith-Njiba and Marvin Harrison Jr. at the wide receiver position. Smith-Njiba enters the year with plenty of Heisman Trophy hype, while anticipation is building for Harrison to be that next standout wideout at Ohio State.

Defensive coaches in the conference will also have to keep a close watch on Julian Fleming. The former five-star recruit did not receive much of a chance to emerge as a quality option for Stroud on offense last year, especially as he had Smith-Njiba and two future first-round draft picks in front of him in the depth chart. He wound up finishing the year with 12 receptions and 86 receiving yards, with five catches and 35 receiving yards coming in the 2022 Rose Bowl Game triumph over Utah.

With his growing prowess as a route-runner coupled with his keen speed in the open field, Fleming can climb the depth chart and be penciled in as the No. 3 wide receiver for Stroud. And as of late, he has been featuring as the Z receiver in Ohio State’s first-team offense in fall practice. This sure bodes well for his odds of being listed in the starting offense for the Buckeyes’ upcoming season opener against Notre Dame.

Evan Pryor

Barring any major surprise, TreVeyon Henderson will lead the Ohio State rush offense this season. From there, it is up in the air as to who may end up forming a one-two punch with Henderson at the running back position, whether it may be Evan Pryor or Miyan Williams.

Pryor, a four-star running back from the Buckeyes’ recruiting class for 2021, can be that player who adds another dimension to the offense on the ground. However, as Day noted during a press conference at Ohio State spring practice in April, there is also promise for the versatile back in the passing game as well.

“He’s got a lot of wiggle … he can change direction in short areas, he’s good out of the backfield and he can catch the ball,” Day said. “He’s got wiggle, which is nice. It’s a little bit of a change of pace with the offense. If he continues to grow and he can hang on to the ball then he’s going to have an impact on the offense this year.”

After a 2021 campaign where he totaled 106 yards from scrimmage, Pryor could very well see an increase in snaps played this year. At the least, Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford sees that Pryor is ready to play a key role on offense.

“Evan wasn’t ready last year,” Alford said earlier this month. “I’m sure we could have put him in some situations and he might have had some success. … I think he is now. You need to get roughed up a little bit and (bulk) up with (Mickey Marotti) in that room, and he did. He’s changed his body kind of like I talked about with those other guys.”

A crucial season awaits both Fleming and Pryor beginning next month, as promising campaigns from the two could go a long way in Ohio State’s goal to return to the College Football Playoff. For now, all eyes are set on its upcoming non-conference matchup against Notre Dame.