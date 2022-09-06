In one of the most anticipated matchups in college football’s Week 1, the No. 2 Ohio State football program started its season in the best way possible. The Buckeyes won 21-10 versus No. 5 Notre Dame and should be getting more first-place votes this week.

Ohio State seems to be on pace for another good run on the Big Ten Conference with hopes to return to the College Football Playoff. The game showed how the team can work well against high-ranked teams and how it can handle adversity.

Ohio State lost star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first quarter. Because of that, other Buckeyes had to step up to bring the team back from a 10-7 deficit by halftime.

With that being said, here are some Ohio State players who stood out in the matchup against Notre Dame in Week 1.

The Buckeyes’ biggest standout players from Week 1 win over Notre Dame

4. WR Emeka Egbuka

As soon as Smith-Njigba went down with an injury, questions about the Buckeyes’ receiving game started to pop up. Luckily for Ohio State fans, Emeka Egbuka was ready for the challenge.

The sophomore finished the game with nine receptions for 90 yards, both the best marks on the team. He also scored the team’s first touchdown of the season, connecting with quarterback C.J. Stroud on a 31-yard pass.

Not only Egbuka stepped up in this game, but he also showed he can be a larger part of the Buckeyes’ offense. Last year, he had a total of nine catches for no touchdowns in 11 games. With uncertainty surrounding Smith-Njigba’s conditions, Egbuka might have to pick up where he left off for future weeks. He should become one of the team’s main receivers in Smith-Njigba’s potential absence.

3. Ohio State football RBs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams

Without Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes also had to heavily rely on the running game. Two players really shined on the ground for Ohio State.

Other than C.J. Stroud, only TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams recorded at least a carry attempt in the game. Henderson led the team in both carries with 15 and rushing yards with 91. Williams put similar numbers with 14 attempts for 84 yards, while also scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter that sealed the deal for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State makes it 21-10 behind the power running of Miyan Williams💪@LettermenRow

pic.twitter.com/Fin9qvAeD6 — On3 (@On3sports) September 4, 2022

In a game that Ohio State had to use a lot of the run game, Henderson and Williams did not disappoint. Both running backs combined for 175 of the 181 yards that the team gained on the ground. If the Buckeyes miss Smith-Njigba for some games, Henderson and Williams will need to continue their hot streaks until the team finds the best replacement for the wideout slot.

2. LB Tommy Eichenberg and the entire Buckeyes’ defensive unit

Perhaps the best Ohio State’s unit as a whole in Week 1 was defense. The unit forced the Fighting Irish to many third-and-long situations and just 3-13 in conversions on third downs. Not only that, Ohio State completely shut down Notre Dame’s offense in the second half, allowing the Buckeyes to come back from their halftime deficit.

The Fighting Irish were limited to just 253 yards in total offense, averaging only 5.3 yards per play.

One of the standout defensive players for Ohio State was Tommy Eichenberg. The linebacker had nine total tackles, with six being solo, plus three tackles for a total of nine yards lost. Also, he led the game with two sacks for eight yards.

In Jim Knowles first game as the Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, the Buckeyes showed some promise of a solid season. If Eichenberg and other defenders play like they did against Notre Dame, expect the Buckeyes to have one of the best defenses in the country.

1. Ohio State football QB C.J. Stroud

Although he did not have a performance as flashy and impressive as Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett had, C.J. Stroud still had a very solid performance in Week 1.

The Buckeyes’ quarterback completed 24 of his 34 pass attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no picks.

RIGHT DOWN THE MIDDLE ‼️ OHIO STATE TAKES THE LEAD IN THE 3RD 👀 pic.twitter.com/WNtRAtGqrA — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 4, 2022

One big thing to consider is that, in the absence of Smith-Njigba, Ohio State used more the run game than usual. For comparison, the team had 35 carries compared to Stroud’s 34 pass attempts. Still, Stroud was very effective and led the team to a comeback in the second half against a high-ranked opponent in the Fighting Irish.

Considering that it was the first game of the season, the quarterback adapted very well and responded to the pressure with big plays, including late in the fourth quarter. With the team set to face less challenging teams such as Arkansas State and Toledo, Stroud can easily get in sync with the other receivers to have even better numbers.

Should he play well against those weaker opponents, Stroud can gain even more confidence to face ranked teams such as Wisconsin, Michigan State and Michigan. Then, he will really show why he deserves to be in the conversation for the NFL top draft selections and most importantly, the Heisman Trophy.