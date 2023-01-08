By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

With every passing day, Urban Meyer’s tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars looks worse and worse. Meyer’s stint in Duval was full of dysfunction, further amplified by an ungodly amount of losses. It was clear that Meyer was not cut out to coach in the NFL-level. The Jaguars clinching a playoff spot one year after his departure is proof of that, and Urban Meyer’s former players like Marvin Jones Jr were quick to diss him, per Jeremy Fowler.

“Marvin Jones on the notion the #Jaguars were broken after last year with Urban Meyer.” I think one person was broken. It wasn’t us,” he said.”

The difference between Doug Pederson’s Jaguars and Urban Meyer’s Jaguars is night and day. Under Meyer, Jacksonville seemed woefully unprepared every single game. The players were not interested in giving it their all every game. Meyer’s constant issues on and off the field certainly didn’t help matters. His assault of one of his players was the final straw.

In contrast, Pederson has made a Jaguars into a competitive mid-level team at the very least. Trevor Lawrence, after looking like a bust in his first year, has shown signs of life, and has even had a signature game for the team. The offense is in a much better place than last year. Most importantly, though, Pederson has galvanized Jacksonville, with all of the players willing to go through multiple walls for him.

The Jaguars have dug themselves out of the hole that Urban Meyer dug for them one year ago. Now, it’s time for them to start building themselves back up.