Everyone has dropped the current game that they are playing in favor of starting dynasties in EA Sports College Football 25. The game has taken the world by storm with nearly every popular streamer in all age groups exploring it. But, one would notice how dominant Ryan Day's Ohio State football program can be once they boot it up. Why are the Buckeyes such a cheat code in this new iteration of the game?

Well, the Ohio State football program has the most players ranked in the EA Sports College Football 25 Top 100, per FOX College Football. Ryan Day has helped eight players reach the list. They are so far ahead and alone at the top during the release of the game. To put it into perspective, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are tied at second. Even then, both of these programs just have six players each on the list.

Other notable squads with highly-rated players on their rosters are the Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks. Dan Lanning and Sherrone Moore each have five players included in the EA Sports College Football 25 Top 100 list. The Iowa Hawkeyes, LSU Tigers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ranked next as they have four players each. To round it out, Ole Miss, Penn State, Kansas, Arizona, and Miami all have three players that made the cut.

It is insane how good Coach Ryan Day has trained his squad to be this good. Hopefully, the Ohio State football program's players can keep their ratings high throughout the season. This level of dominance from a team in EA Sports College Football 25 would surely make a player think twice about going up against them in the game.

What ratings did the Ohio State football players get in EA Sports College Football 25?

More than being the top-rated team in the game, everyone on the squad is loaded when it comes to their sliders. The Buckeyes have 19 players which have a rating of 85 and above. Eight of them even clocked in a rating above 90. Caleb Downs and Quinshon Judkins lead the way for the Ohio State football squad. They both have ratings of 95 in the game. TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka follow suit with a 93 rating. Jack Sawyer, Coach Day's go-to left defensive end, is the only one with a 92 overall rating.

Denzel Burke, Tyleik Williams, and Donovan Jackson round out the players who are rated with a 90 overall or above. These three managed to notch 91. These numbers are likely going higher since the Buckeyes are looking for revenge in the Big Ten Conference and in the College Football Playoff.

What makes this more impressive is that Ohio State football is not complete in EA Sports College Football 25 and still has these types of ratings. Notably, Jelani Thurman, Josh Simmons, and JT Tuimoloau have decided not to be featured in the game.

While a lot of gamers might not consider starting a dynasty with Coach Day's Buckeyes, it is still an insane feat to basically be a cheat code in the game.