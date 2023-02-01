Ohio State has made a massive recruiting move, landing four-star quarterback Lincoln Keinholz. Before Keinholz has even played a down for the Buckeyes, some are already calling him Ohio State’s new Joe Burrow.

Keinholz was originally committed to Washington before ultimately decomitting and signing his Letter of Intent with Ohio State. He was ranked as the 15th-best quarterback in the class by 247Sports. Alongside his raw talent, some inside the Buckeyes’ program say Keinholz reminds them of the quarterback Burrow was, via Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

“He has got some, ‘it,’ to him,” Ivins said of Keinholz. “Someone inside that Ohio State building has said to me, ‘Hey this kid has got a little Joe Burrow, we think, in terms of that edge.”

During his senior season, Lincoln Keinholz threw for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns. He added 1,463 rushing yards and 24 additional rushing touchdowns. Before choosing Ohio State, Keinholz had offers from schools such as Washington, Illinois and Kansas State alongside the aforementioned Washington.

Joe Burrow didn’t actually play much during his time as a Buckeye. However, after transferring to LSU and going on to have major success with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow has transformed himself into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ohio State certainly isn’t predicted a Hall of Fame career for Keinholz. He isn’t guaranteed to see the field as a freshman. But still, the Buckeyes feel that in the four-star quarterback, they’re getting a QB who brings fire to the field and will battle it out every single play.