Ohio State football offensive lineman Dawand Jones is built different. While he’s not viewed as a potential first-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jones definitely turned plenty of heads when it was revealed that his wingspan has been verified to be measured at 89.5 inches, per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

“Verified 89.5” wingspan for Ohio State OT Dawand Jones — the equivalent of a full grown male Crane. These are the numbers that matter.”

But Jones doesn’t really need to have his wingspan revealed to get attention because he is quite a physical specimen. He stands 6-8 and carries a weight of 360 pounds. He was among the key pieces of Ohio football’s offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the 2022 college football season among teams from the Big Ten conference. Ohio football also ranked ninth nationally with a 2.84 percent offensive sack rate. Without that kind of protection, CJ Stroud wouldn’t be able to rack up all those yards.

According to the Resse’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, Jones’ wingspan is the longest ever measured in the history of the said event.

Apart from Jones, the other senior from Ohio State football who will participate in the Senior Bowl is safety Ronnie Hickman. This event offers a chance for players like Jones to impress NFL scouts ahead of the NFL Draft. Given his sheer size, Jones should already have at least a few scouts looking in his direction, but it’s still what he can do overall on the field which will dictate whether he gets selected in the NFL Draft or not.