The Ohio State football program is coming to terms with the loss of offensive lineman Avery Henry from the team over a medical reason he described as “extremely dangerous.” According to Henry, who officially retired from football on Wednesday, he now needs to focus on his recovery.

The Buckeyes have been in the news cycle lately with Coach Ryan Day getting honest about ‘The Game' and its significance this season. The team's battle for QB1 between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown has also garnered national news headlines.

Henry, a native of St. Clairsville, Ohio, released the following message on Twitter Wednesday.

I’ve been dreading this post for awhile but it has to be done. As many of you have asked “can you return to football” and the quick and easy response is no. Osteosarcoma/Chemo Takes a lot from you. Medical doctors have told me they wouldn’t clear me and It’s extremely dangerous. — King_Henry2.0 (@AveryHenry731) July 26, 2023

The Buckeyes signed Henry as the #44 offensive line prospect in the nation in 2022 and the #21 overall prospect in the state of Ohio.

Day said Henry's struggle has been difficult on his family.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It was something that was really fast when it happened and it was hard,” Day said. “It was really hard on him and his mom. But I think they felt like it was a blessing to be at Ohio State to have the James (Cancer Hospital and Research Institute) right there to be able to be in his dorm and go get his treatment. He's a private person. So it's not something that he wanted to kind of talk a lot about, but he had a whole team behind him. And he's fought it.”

“That sucks man, but there is more to life than football! Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye!” one fan said in response. “Sorry you are having to give up that dream. Good luck on the bigger battle and many years to come. #alwaysaBuckeye,” another fan said.

“You may not be able to play, but you can still be part of the game. You can coach and mentor kids, consider coaching as a career. I’m so sorry you can’t play but you can still love and be part of the game,” another added.

Following the announcement, fans shared an outpouring of support for the Ohio State football lineman, to which Henry released another message.

I appreciate the support everyone has given through this trying time. I will continue to be at the facility and team events! The fight is never over. We as lovers of this great game stand united through whatever happens! Go bucks!! 🌰🌰 — King_Henry2.0 (@AveryHenry731) July 26, 2023

Ohio State is currently preparing for the season, and picked up an amazing prediction from ESPN's Matchup Predictor.