The Ohio State football program has a quarterback battle going on with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown being the main contenders, and head coach Ryan Day gave an update on the competition on Wednesday.

“We obviously would like someone to emerge quickly, but we'll have to see when we put it on the field,” Ryan Day said, via Pat Forde or Sports Illustrated.

It will be an interesting season for the Ohio State football program. The last couple of seasons, the quarterback situation has been simple for Ryan Day. Whether it was Justin Fields in 2020 and 2021, or if it was CJ Stroud last season, the starting quarterback position was not up in the air much. Both Justin Fields and CJ Stroud ended up being selected in the first round.

This decision between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown will be one of the biggest of Day's tenure with Ohio State so far. It will be interesting to see how the situation is handled, and if both McCord and Brown will get game action early on in the season when Ohio State plays their weaker, out-of-conference opponents.

The focus for the Ohio State football program this season will be trying to end the two-game losing streak against the rival Michigan football program. That game usually decides who will head to the Big Ten championship game, and therefore, greatly increases the odds of that team going to the College Football Playoff. It will be vital for Day and the Buckeyes to get the quarterback situation right this season.