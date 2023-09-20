The Ohio State football program is about to begin a brand new chapter of Big Ten Conference football next season. All of Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC are joining in 2024 as the Pac-12 dwindles away, which makes things even more difficult in the Big Ten. However, the Buckeyes are still trying to play one of their in-state rivals and have scheduled a game against the Ohio Bobcats for 2025, per Kevin Kelley of FBS Schedules.

‘The Ohio Bobcats will play at the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned. Ohio will make the short 80-mile trek from Athens to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Bobcats will receive a $1.9 million guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Ohio University via a state open records request'

The Ohio State football team leads the all-time series with a 6-0 record, and the last matchup in 2010 would eventually be vacated due to NCAA infractions, so this will be the eighth meeting between these two Ohio-based programs.

Ohio State was looking for one final game to complete its 2025 nonconference schedule, and now it has, with the other two meetings coming against UConn and Texas. This matchup began in 1899, and every year until 1902, these programs faced off but then took a break for a century.

For the Bobcats, they get a near-$2 million payday for making the short trip to Columbus and playing in The Horseshoe, although for the Buckeyes this game should be an easy win.