Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Ohio State football is hoping to make the playoffs. They’ve enjoyed a successful 2022 season with the exception of last week’s home defeat at the hands of rival Michigan. But is there still hope for their College Football Playoff chances? Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren got brutally honest on the Buckeyes CFP odds, per Ralph D. Russo.

“When you look at the body of work that Ohio State has put forward, they have been a top-ranked team the entire season. If they’ve played 48 quarters of football, they have 46 1/2 excellent quarters of football,” Warren said. “As you clearly evaluate who are the four best teams in college football, I think based upon how they performed throughout the entire season, Ohio State is one of those teams. … I think they have clearly shown what they can do.”

However, Warren added that Ohio State football will “need some help.”

Warren previously admitted that the Buckeyes deserve a spot in the playoffs. And his doubling down on that narrative will excite Ohio State football fans.

Ohio State will have their eyes on USC and TCU this weekend. USC is scheduled for a tough matchup with Utah on Friday, while TCU will face off against Kansas State on Saturday. The Buckeyes’ chances of climbing back into the College Football Playoff final 4 would skyrocket if either of those teams lose.

The circumstances for Ohio State football are far from ideal at the moment. But there is still a chance for a CFP berth.