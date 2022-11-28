Published November 28, 2022

The Ohio State Buckeyes were absolutely waylaid in a battle of undefeated teams in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. Ohio State football absorbed its first defeat of the season, bowing to bitter rivals the Michigan Wolverines, 45-23, at Ohio Stadium. The loss is not expected to derail Ohio State’s hopes of still entering the College Football Playoff, but it does put a blemish on an otherwise perfect season so far. Here are the four people most to blame for the Ohio State Buckeyes’s loss to Michigan in Week 13.

Ohio State football led at halftime, but their attack, led by QB CJ Stroud, was shut down in the second half. The Buckeyes scored 20 points and Stroud threw two touchdown passes during the first two quarters. However, they were kept to a field goal in the second half. Stroud also threw two interceptions.

Ohio State even had more yards than Michigan, 315-214, in the first half with a 124-10 rushing advantage. The Wolverines, though, totally turned the tables on the Buckeyes in the second half. Michigan outgained Ohio State, 316-177, in the final two periods. The Wolverines also held a 242-19 advantage on the ground. Consequently, Michigan won for the first time in Columbus, Ohio, since 2000.

Now let’s look at the four people most to blame for the Ohio State Buckeyes’s loss to Michigan in Week 13.

4. Rushing Attack

Ohio State football’s rotating door of running backs just did not provide any continuity in this game. They had a strong first half but faded in the second, where Michigan was completely dominant.

Chip Trayanum put up 83 rushing yards on 14 carries for the Buckeyes, while Miyan Williams added 34 rushing yards on eight carries. The Buckeyes backfield, however, was just outrun by their Michigan counterparts. The Wolverines rushing attack produced 252 total yards on the ground, which was 109 yards more than Ohio State’s total.

3. Pass Defense

To stifle Michigan’s run game and force the Wolverines to depend on QB JJ McCarthy, the Buckeyes packed the line of scrimmage. That meant, however, that they would leave defensive backs in man coverage with no deep safety. That would have worked had the Buckeyes possessed excellent cover defenders. Unfortunately, that was not the case here.

Michigan exploited that defensive scheme by completing one huge play after another. The Ohio State defense was just so ineffective that they made an otherwise pedestrian McCarthy look like a Heisman Trophy candidate. He finished 12-of-24 for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Take note, however, that those touchdown passes covered 69, 75, and 45 yards. That was pretty bad for Ohio State’s secondary since McCarthy had not completed a pass longer than 42 yards before this contest.

The reality is giving up five touchdowns of 45 yards or more in one game is just unacceptable. One spectacular touchdown play might be viewed as a fluke. But five? No way. Not to a program like Ohio State, right? Heads will roll pretty soon in Columbus.

2. QB CJ Stroud

Ohio State football QB CJ Stroud passed for 349 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in this game. Those aren’t bad numbers, though he was outdueled by McCarthy. Stroud finished with a 131.1 passer rating, while McCarthy had 183.3.

Keep in mind as well that in the second half, it sure looked like Stroud tried to do too much. In one key sequence with his team trailing late, Stroud paid the price for a bad decision when he attempted to flip a ball to Xavier Johnson while being sacked.

Looking ahead, we should still see Stroud play in the CFP, though he might no longer be in the Heisman Trophy conversation after this loss. Take into account that Heisman voting is too strongly oriented toward late-season performances. This would seem very critical this season, especially because nearly every Heisman favorite has faltered down the stretch. We feel that voting will come down to the greatest performance in a conference championship game next week. Unfortunately for Stroud, he and the Buckeyes will not play in one.

1. Coach Ryan Day

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day was just unable to break down Michigan’s defense in this game. McCarthy’s Wolverines were having the time of their lives, and the Buckeyes couldn’t stop them. To illustrate, in a contest that necessitated discipline, the Buckeyes committed nine penalties for 91 yards. That kind of performance speaks poorly of the team’s coaching.

Remember that any Ohio State football squad has just three goals each season: beat Michigan, win the Big Ten, and win the national title. Buckeyes fans can accept not winning a national championship. However, if a coach goes two seasons without beating the Wolverines or dominating the Big Ten, those are huge red flags. As such, coach Day might have to begin looking over his shoulder after this loss to Michigan.

Yes, he has gone 45-5 in his four seasons in Columbus. Still, after not winning the national title last season and losing to Michigan for the second year in a row, Day’s position might be in danger. Day is also the first Ohio State coach since John Cooper to have a losing record versus the Wolverines. That’s not a record he wants to carry for the rest of his professional career.