Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Ohio State football suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Michigan on Saturday. Although fans are disappointed following the game, all hope is not lost. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said that the Buckeyes “without a doubt” deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Ohio State football entered their clash with Michigan listed as favorites. But the Wolverines came into Ohio and took care of business. One of the main talking points from the game was the decision making of Buckeyes’ head coach Ryan Day.

“#Buckeyes coach Ryan Day mentioned field position as a factor in his decisions to punt in the second half. ‘I didn’t feel like we were desperate at that point. And so I felt like that was the right thing to do,’” Adam Rittenberg wrote on Twitter.

CJ Stroud also shared his thoughts on Ohio State football’s defeat, which ended their chances of winning the Big Ten Championship.

“People are going to say I never won The Game, and I understand,” Stroud said. “People are going to say I never won the Big Ten championship, I understand. When it comes to that, I just have to eat it.”

Many others argued that both Michigan and Ohio State football were deserving of a College Football Playoff spot regardless of what occurred on Saturday. As a result, it would not be surprising to see the Buckeyes earn a spot in the playoff. We will continue to monitor updates on the situation as they are made available.