The succession battle for CJ Stroud’s QB1 position in Ohio State Football is nearly in full swing. Kyle McCord has incoming competition as Devin Brown’s injury gets an update.

Brown underwent a procedure to repair his fractured right pinkie finger. Quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis confirmed the health status of his player in an interview.

“He’s doing good. He’s healthy,” said Coach Dennis with firm reassurance that Brown is doing well in recovery, per Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch.

Devin Brown’s surgery is expected to have him sidelined for a month. The quarterback is a right-hand passer and his pinkie affects the way he throws. However, Brown was seen in warmups for Ohio State football’s spring game which is a good sign of his recovery.

The drawback was that the young quarterback could not play nor showcase his talents in front of the Ohio Stadium crowd with 75,122 fans in attendance.

“I would for sure say it was hard. When you come to Ohio State, you want to play in the ‘Shoe in front of Buckeye Nation and show everyone the hard work you put in. But he’s good right now and he’s turned the page. Those guys are focused on the summer, getting better, and getting ready to go this fall,” Coach Dennis said feeling sorry for Brown.

While Devin Brown recovers, Kyle McCord has been on full display for the Buckeyes. He notched 18 of 34 completed passes for 184 yards. The cherry on top was a touchdown in their intrasquad scrimmage.

Ohio State football still has no clear-cut starting quarterback for fall but top options McCord and Brown are sure to battle it out.