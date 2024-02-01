Ohio State has put a lot of talent into the NFL

With Michigan taking the national championship and the college football season wrapped up, the attention turns to t he NFL Draft that is approaching in April, and the Ohio State football program still stands above the rest with the most first-round draft picks of all time with 90, according to College Football Report.

The Ohio State football program is ahead of USC, which has 85 first-round draft picks, with Alabama at 79 and Notre Dame at 70 behind those two. Miami, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU and Georgia round out the top ten for football programs with the most first-round draft picks. Tennessee and Georgia are tied for 10th with 47.

In this year's NFL Draft, Ryan Day's program will almost surely have another first-round pick added to the list with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He is seen by many as the best player in the draft, and will likely be the first non quarterback taken. It will be interesting to see where Marvin Harrison Jr. ends up. The most likely destination seems like the Arizona Cardinals, as the first three picks will likely be quarterbacks.

It does not seem like there are other serious first-round candidates for Ohio State and Ryan Day, but the program has had tons of talent. Obviously, not winning a national championship since 2014 has Day catching some criticism from the fanbase in recent years, but he has quite a recruiting pitch for players who want to get to the NFL. It will be interesting to see if a football program like USC or Alabama can overtake the lead one day.

For now, Ohio State holds that title.