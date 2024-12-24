Ohio State football made a big addition in the college football transfer portal on Tuesday, per Pete Nakos of On3.

“Rice offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa has committed to Ohio State, a source tells @On3sports. @BruceFeldmanCFB first. The 6-foot-6, 345-pounder was one of the most sought-after OTs. He allowed just one sack on 294 pass-blocking snaps in 2024,” Nakos wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the NCAA Transfer Portal, Onianwa was the “No. 24 overall prospect in the Rivals transfer rankings.”

An offensive lineman addition may not catch the attention of the entire college football world, but programs understand how important the position is. Quarterbacks may receive most of the credit, but a QB can only be as good as his offensive line is. Sure, some quarterbacks have found success despite lackluster offensive lines, but that is quite rare.

Ethan Onianwa has spent his college football career up to this point at Rice, something that will obviously change with his transfer portal move. Ohio State has not played up to their expectations in recent seasons, so they want to do everything they can to become a truly dominant college football program once again. Onianwa should be able to help them achieve that goal.

Ohio State has been quite busy in the transfer portal so far. The Buckeyes are searching for a way to improve. No, the transfer portal will not solve all of their uncertainty, but Ohio State football can benefit by making valuable additions nonetheless.

With all of that being said, Ohio State is competing in the College Football Playoff. The program, despite a devastating loss to Michigan this season, still has an opportunity to win a national championship. They will have to play against No. 1 Oregon in their next matchup of the playoff, though.

Ohio State will attempt to upset Oregon in what should be a competitive contest.