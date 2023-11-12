Ohio State fans recognize Jim Harbaugh's trouble and suspension by dressing in 'arrested Jim Harbaugh' outfit

The countdown is on for the annual battle between Ohio State and Michigan. Fans of both teams would say that the countdown actually begins about an hour after the previous season's game comes to an end.

Seen outside of Ohio Stadium… pic.twitter.com/CeXhjxNa63 — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) November 11, 2023

This year's battle between the Buckeyes and Wolverines November 23 will have huge implications for the Big Ten championship as well as the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State supporters have taken notice of the 3-game suspension the conference issued to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the team's involvement in an illegal sign-stealing scheme.

Prior to Ohio State's Saturday night home game against Michigan State, Ohio State fans were seen trolling Harbaugh. One fan dressed as Harbaugh had on handcuffs while walking next to a female companion dressed in police garb. It appeared the Harbaugh impersonator was under arrest.

The rivalry between the two schools is as intense as it gets in the Big Ten and ranks with the best in all of college football. Ohio State dominated the rivalry for a large part of the current century, but Michigan has won the last 2 games in the series.

The Wolverines improved their record to 10-0 by beating Penn State 24-15 in Happy Valley without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. Penn State was able to limit Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy to 60 passing yards, but running back Blake Corum keyed the Wolverines attack by gaining 145 yards on 26 carries and scoring 2 touchdowns.

The Penn State game was considered Michigan's first serious test of the year, and the Wolverines will face Maryland prior to the Ohio State game.

The Buckeyes will host Minnesota the week before they travel to Ann Arbor for one of the top games of the year.