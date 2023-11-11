Michigan State faces Ohio State. Our college football odds series has our Michigan State Ohio State prediction, odds, and pick for Week 11

If you have followed the Big Ten over the past several years, you know that Ohio State absolutely wears out Michigan State. The Buckeyes have usually demolished the Spartans in recent meetings. Michigan State won some memorable battles against OSU a decade ago when both programs were prominent at the same time. OSU is obviously still prominent and powerful, as it was a decade ago, but from 2013 through 2015, Michigan State was also a top-tier program under then-coach Mark Dantonio. MSU beat Ohio State in the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game to go to the Rose Bowl. Two years later, MSU stunned OSU in Columbus and made the College Football Playoff instead of the Buckeyes. Those days are long gone. Ohio State blasted MSU two years ago even though the Spartans were a New Year's Six bowl team which spent a good portion of the 2021 season in the top 10. That blowout in 2021 brought C.J. Stroud to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, while Kenneth Walker of Michigan State wasn't even invited to the Downtown Athletic Club even though he had a better season.

Ohio State is unbeaten in 2023. Everyone expects the Buckeyes to cruise here. Is this the time MSU offers more resistance than many people think it will? We'll find out on Saturday night in Columbus.

Here are the Michigan State-Ohio State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan State-Ohio State Odds

Michigan State Spartans: +31.5 (-115)

Ohio State Buckeyes: -31.5 (-105)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How To Watch Michigan State vs Ohio State

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: NBC

Why Michigan State Could Cover the Spread

The spread is enormous. Ohio State is a far better team than Michigan State and will win the game outright, but this is still a ton of points. Remember: Ohio State has been winning with defense more than offense this year. OSU scored just 17 points but won at Notre Dame. It scored just 20 but handled Penn State. Ohio State has struggled in first halves against Maryland and Rutgers before finding its footing in the second half. This Buckeye team is good, but it is hardly dominant. MSU can lose this game by 31 and still cover the spread. It can lose 48-17 and cover. It can lose 31-0 and cover. Do we trust OSU quarterback Kyle McCord to have a huge game and enable the Buckeyes to fully blow the doors off this game? We don't.

Why Ohio State Could Cover the Spread

The gap between OSU and MSU at every non-QB position is enough to offset the limitations of Kyle McCord. It's not as though OSU has to throw long passes to dominate this game. Short passes to Marvin Harrison can turn into big plays. OSU can run the ball down Michigan State's throat and play great defense. The Buckeyes can build a 21-point second-quarter lead and eventually win by 42 even without McCord lighting up the night with long passes.

Final Michigan State-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

The spread is huge for a Kyle McCord game. MSU just needs 20 minutes of really good defense to make sure Ohio State doesn't win by 35, 40, or 45 points. Take Michigan State.



Final Michigan State-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +31.5