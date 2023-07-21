The Ohio State football team gave their fans a little tease of the alternate gray uniforms the team will be donning when they take on the Michigan State Spartans in November. The Buckeyes posted a picture on the football team's Twitter account, sharing a few photos of the epic uniforms, to the delight of Ohio State fans.

A couple of days ago, the Ohio State football team really kept their fans guessing, posting a single tweet that read “Up to something BIG” with a picture of only the Big Ten logo on the gray jersey.

At least this time, the program revealed the full uniforms, which continue the team's trend of donning alternate uniforms dating back to 2012. The Buckeyes last sported alternate gray jerseys in another Big Ten showdown against Penn State back in 2017.

But these alternate uniforms will be a new treat for Ohio State fans, who were absolutely loving them on Twitter.

I can’t lie, these go hard 🔥 — PHANTASTIK6 (@Phantastik6) July 21, 2023

🔥👌🏼 — Danny Peters (@dpbball20) July 21, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

These are tuff🔥 — allofasutton (@allofasutton_k) July 21, 2023

Judging by the reactions, Ohio State football should sell these gray uniforms to fans, who seem like they would proudly wear them.

Of course, Buckeyes fans care more about the jerseys right now, but continuing their impressive streak against Michigan State, who they have beaten seven times in a row, will be more important come November.

But for Buckeyes fans who want to get involved in the gray uniform theme for the Michigan State game, the program is encouraging fans to wear gray to the contest, scheduled to be played at The Horseshoe.

One can bet that Buckeyes fans will come out in droves to see their team play in these alternate jerseys.