The Ohio State Buckeyes are adding yet another top-tier offensive player to the program after quarterback prospect Air Noland announced his commitment on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound pocket passer narrowed his list down to seven schools: Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M before deciding on Ohio State, per VanHaaren.

Ohio State coaches had been in touch with the Fairburn, GA native, and the school officially offered Noland a scholarship on Apr. 1.

“The coaches had deliberated on Noland and had a spot to fill after losing a commitment from Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class, in December,” wrote VanHaaren. “The Buckeyes needed a signal-caller and now have Noland in the class to fill the void.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Raiola decommitted from Ohio State on Saturday, after committing to the program last May, choosing the school over USC, Alabama and a handful of other major programs.

Raiola’s father Dominic, a former NFL offensive lineman, told ESPN that his son isn’t planning on making any new commitments in the near future; “they will take time off from recruiting over the holidays and take the process as it comes over the next few months.”

Last season as a junior, 2024 Ohio State recruit Air Noland accumulated 4,096 passing yards with 55 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 156 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

It’s the sixth commitment Ohio State Football has received since the beginning of March; including Noland, the program now boasts four ESPN 300 commitments and nine total commitments with eight on the offensive side of the ball, per ESPN.