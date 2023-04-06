Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is back and healthy again, according to the Athletic staff writer Cameron Teague Robinson.

“I’m finally getting that confidence back and getting going again,” Henderson said, via the Atheltic.

Henderson is on the field for individual drills during spring practice after not participating in team drills this spring as a precaution, continued Robinson.

TreVeyon Henderson fractured the sesamoid bone in his foot on the first drive against Toledo in September, causing him to be shut down before the team’s matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs and require surgery to repair the injury, according to Eleven Warriors.

“Basically I couldn’t push off that whole last season. Every time I tried to push off I was basically refracturing that bone,” Henderson said, via Eleven Warriors. “And then I tore some ligaments and tendons. So my foot was basically beat up.

“It was moments where sometimes I’d be hopping around or it would take me a while to really hit the hole. And that’s just because I knew that if I would plant my foot, that I would basically refracture that bone. Even when I was getting tackled, like at the beginning of every game, as soon as I’d get tackled, I’d basically retweak my foot.”

TreVeyon Henderson, a former five-star recruit out of Hopewell, Virginia, Henderson rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021. He followed it up with 571 yards and six touchdowns on 107 attempts in 2022, going as high as 121 yards on 21 attempts in a 52-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in late September. It would be one of two games during the 2022 season where he surpassed the 100-yard mark.

Henderson placed high expectations on himself in January as he returned for another season as a Buckeye.

“I know next year when I get back, I’m going to show the world I’m the best running back in the country,” Henderson said.