Ohio State football continues to make waves in recruiting, as they’ve landed yet another top playmaker in the 2024 class. 5-star wide receiver Mylan Graham has committed to the Buckeyes, choosing to go to Colombus over the likes of Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Graham, the no. 12 overall prospect and no. 4 receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, had built relationships with Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

He most recently visited the Buckeyes’ campus last weekend.

Graham is the second top wide receiver the Buckeyes have landed in the 2024 recruiting class, as they also earned the commitment of no. 1 wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Not only did the program land Smith, but they also brought in twin offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong, as well as 4-star running back James Peoples.

But the most exciting thing for Buckeyes fans is clearly that Ohio State continues to be “Wide Receiver University.”

It’s a good thing for the Buckeyes, who have seen some very talented wide receivers leave through their doors en route to the NFL in recent years, with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave turning pro in 2022 and Jaxon Smith-Njigba set to follow suit this year.

Given that top wideout Marvin Harrison Jr will also more than likely be on his way out after 2023, it benefits Ohio State football to have some high-end talent at the position.

Not only that, but the commitment of Graham boosts the Buckeyes recruiting class to the no. 2 spot in On3 Sports’ 2024 rankings.

That will give Ohio State football fans plenty to be excited about.