CJ Stroud and the rest of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team’s top NFL Draft prospects participated in their pro day on Wednesday in front of league scouts. While Stroud, potentially the top pick in the draft, wowed scouts with his pinpoint accuracy- and potential 2024 draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr tantalized scouts a year early- it was another Ohio State Football player who ‘helped himself the most‘, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Left tackle prospect Paris Johnson Jr.

Johnson, a projected first round pick, reportedly impressed scouts at Ohio State football’s pro day with his “elite traits” and the “high ceiling” he possesses to make an impact in the NFL.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle made a name for himself protecting Stroud’s blindside for the Buckeyes.

You want durability? Johnson started 21 consecutive games for Ohio State dating back to 2021.

You want pass-protecting chops? Johnson allowed just two sacks all year last year.

He also wowed at the Scouting Combine, rattling off 29 reps in the bench press despite having 36 1/8 inch arms.

In short, teams are salivating at the complete package the Ohio State product could become at left tackle, arguably the most important position on the line.

Is Johnson inexperienced? You bet.

But scouts clearly were impressed with him at the Combine- and once again at Ohio State’s pro day.

The fact that he stood out even more than old teammates Stroud and Harrison Jr tells you all you need to know about where his 2023 NFL Draft stock currently stands.