Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Ohio State football junior receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be one of quarterback C.J. Stroud’s receivers during his workout on Wednesday, NFL Network reporter James Palmer wrote in a pair of Wednesday tweets.

“We will get a Marvin Harrison Jr. preview today in Columbus as the unanimous All-American will be one of C.J. Stroud’s receivers during his workout today,” wrote Palmer. “There will be plenty of eyes on Harrison even though he’s not eligible for the draft until next offseason.”

Marvin Harrison Jr will be running routes and catching passes from Stroud during Ohio State’s Pro Day.

The Carolina Panthers are set to have at least 11 representatives present at Stroud’s Pro Day, including head coach Frank Reich, general manager Scott Fitterer and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A former four-star recruit from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Harrison provided a one-two punch for Stroud with sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka as junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba took limited snaps for the Buckeyes in 2022. The 6-foot-4-inch receiver led the team in receiving yards with 1,263 and receiving touchdowns with 14, playing key roles in wins over Penn State and Arkansas as the Buckeyes cruised to an 11-2 record last season.

Marvin Harrison Jr enrolled in the same star-studded 2021 class that featured Egbuka, now-Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau and quarterback Kyle McCord, a teammate of Harrison at St. Joseph Prep High School in Philadelphia. Harrison spoke highly of his teammate on Tuesday.

“I think he can make every throw, no matter where I’m at on the field,” said Harrison, via 247Sports Ohio State beat writer Patrick Murphy. “I could be on the opposite side (of the field), he could be on the far hash, he can still get the ball there. Whether I’m in the boundary, he can throw the deep ball, intermediate. His timing is very precise. So that’s probably the best thing I like about him.”