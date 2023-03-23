NFL Draft buzz is in full swing with multiple top prospects holding their pro days this week, including Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Following his workout on Wednesday, Stroud met with members of the Seattle Seahawks organization and took a selfie with them which was posted on the Seahawks Twitter account.

Needless to say, fans on Twitter kept their opinions to themselves once the image surfaced.

I remain completely convinced the Seahawks are doing everything they can to convince teams they want a QB so teams think they need to trade above or with them to get a QB. This is Will Anderson subterfuge. Also, Stroud is gonna be a good one… https://t.co/plu3XX3I4b — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) March 23, 2023

As many of you guys have seen, CJ Stroud took a picture with the Seahawks. It makes me wonder if we will trade up, but it seems very unlikely to me, because we really haven’t had a history of trading up. — hawksfootball_12 (@12Hawksfootball) March 23, 2023

Bro CJ Stroud to Seattle would be CRAZYYYYY — ✯AssassinUltima✯ (@AssassinUltima) March 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Seahawks currently hold the fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite signing the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract earlier this offseason, the Seahawks are still doing their due diligence on at least one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

The consensus among draft experts is that Stroud will not be available when the Seahawks are on the board if they stay at five. In fact, a lot of recent mock drafts have Stroud going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. Stroud created more buzz Wednesday when a video was posted on social media of him talking to Panthers head coach Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

Stroud had a phenomenal two-year career as a starter at Ohio State. The Buckeyes won 21 of 25 games with Stroud under center, with the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist compiling 8123 passing yards and 85 passing touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in his college career.

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on April 27. With multiple quarterbacks slated to go early in the first round, will C.J. Stroud be the first name called?