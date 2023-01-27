The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the middle of trying to load up their roster for the future this month of January. Among the most notable moves Ohio football has done of late in the offseason was extend an offer to 5-star Texas cornerback Devin Sanchez, who revealed it via Twitter.

“Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State Buckeyes,” tweeted Sanchez, while also mentioning Ohio State football safeties coach Perry Eliano.

Sanchez, who is expected to play college in 2025, will be a huge addition to Ohio State football if he ended up committing to play for the school. At the moment, he is ranked No. 25 overall in 247 Sports prospect rankings. He is second among cornerback prospects and third among players from Texas.

Ohio State football faces heavy competition for Sanchez, who has received a ton of interest from other big programs. He has offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, and of course, Alabama Crimson Tide, to mention a few.

The Buckeyes have been very active in finding future members of their secondary in the offseason. In fact, Sanchez is only one of the four 2025 cornerbacks whom Ohio State football has given an offer, according to Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors.

“Sanchez is the fourth cornerback OSU has offered in 2025 and is the most highly-touted by far early in the cycle. Other offers include Blake Woodby, Faheem Delane and Jontae Gilbert, who is OSU’s lone commitment in the 2025 class.”