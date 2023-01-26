Ohio State head coach Ryan Day currently has much of his attention set on the NCAA transfer portal and next week’s National Signing Day. He may already have an eye on the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule, which was released in October.

Ohio State has 12 games on its 2023 regular season schedule, including nine contests against Big Ten foes. The Big Ten powerhouse will square off with Indiana on Sept. 2 to kick off regular season play.

The Buckeyes are set to have quite a test over the upcoming campaign. They will have six true road games next season, which will be the most for them since 1895.

Overall, three out of Ohio State’s final five matchups of the 2023 regular season will be on the road, including a showdown with its longtime rival in Michigan. Ohio State’s last game at Ann Arbor was one to forget, as it came away with a 42-27 loss to the Wolverines in 2021.

In the big picture, Ohio State will look to rebound from its roller-coaster 2022 campaign, where it failed to win the Big Ten and also lost to Michigan for the second consecutive year. All eyes will be on what is expected to be the start of the Kyle McCord era with the program.