In its first game since a loss to Oregon two weeks ago, the Ohio State football team will reportedly be without starting safety Lathan Ransom vs. Nebraska today.

Ransom, who had played in each of the Buckeyes' first six games this season, is considered day-to-day, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The exact injury is still unknown, although Ohio State radio announcer Paul Keels said Ransom had been in a walking boot this week, per Bucknuts' Jonah Booker.

This season, Ransom has recorded 28 tackles, forced a pair of fumbles, and recovered one against Akron which he returned for a touchdown.

The Buckeyes surely hope that despite Ransom's absence they will be able to recover from their loss to Oregon with an emphatic win against Nebraska. Ohio State is favored by more than three scores (-25.5, according to FanDuel) and would seem to be a bad matchup for the Cornhuskers, who were crushed by Indiana 56-7 last week in Bloomington. In that game, Nebraska turned the ball over five times, was held to just 70 rushing yards, and allowed the Hoosiers to complete 80% of their passes and gain 6.5 yards per carry.

Ohio State, currently ranked fourth in the country, suffered its first defeat of the season two weeks ago in Eugene. In a one-point loss on the road, the Buckeyes offense lost a season-high 2 fumbles and was penalized the most it had so far this year.

The defense proved to be more of a concern against the Ducks, however; after holding each of their first five opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards, the Buckeyes surrendered 341 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air against Oregon. Additionally, the Ducks rushed for a season-high 155 yards, 5.0 yards per carry, and 2 touchdowns. In total, Oregon gained 496 total yards, 232 more than any other OSU opponent, and averaged 7.6 yards per play.

Despite having inarguably its worst defensive game of the season so far, Ohio State fell to Oregon by just a point in a hostile environment. Now back at home today for Nebraska, the Buckeyes have a good opportunity to get right before a highly anticipated road game vs. Penn State next weekend.