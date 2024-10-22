ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for yet another betting prediction and pick for College Football Week 9 as we head to the Big Ten Conference once again for a rivalry showdown. The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) will visit the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) as both teams look to bounce back after a loss. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Nebraska-Ohio State prediction and pick.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost their most recent game 56-7 against No. 16-ranked Indiana. Coming in with a two-game winning streak, it was truly a shocking loss as Nebraska looked stifled in all areas of the game. Their road doesn't get any easier as they look for their first win over Ohio State since 2011.

The Ohio State Buckeyes come into this game following their first loss of the season to No. 3 Oregon. The primetime thriller did not disappoint and the Buckeyes came within seconds of a chance to win the game. They'll look for a statement win at home against their rivals as a response here.

Here are the Nebraska-Ohio State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Nebraska-Ohio State Odds

Nebraska: +25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1600

Ohio State: -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

Heading into their most recent game at 5-1 and just a 6.5-point underdog, the Nebraska Cornhuskers had a solid chance to take down No. 16 Indiana on the road. What later ensued would be the Hoosiers' most lopsided win in conference history as they continued their own unbeaten streak. QB Dylan Raiola had himself a tough day with three interceptions and no touchdowns to show for it. The Cornhuskers seriously struggled with the pass rush from Indiana and they'll need to do a much better job at giving Raiola time to throw from the pocket.

In order to have a chance against Ohio State, Nebraska will basically have to be perfect on the offensive side of the ball and limit their turnovers to none. Their offense has struggled on the ground all season and all the pressure is on Raiola's shoulders to make the right throws and march this team down the field. They'll also need their defense to step up in a big way after allowing 215 yards rushing to the Hoosiers and now facing the 20th-best rushing team in the country.

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State won't be able to live down their loss at Oregon given their clear opportunity to win after a blunder to end the game. Still, they can't be down on themselves as they had a number of opportunities to seal that win. Instead, the Buckeyes will look ahead to this matchup with another chance to stifle Raiola and the Cornhuskers offense. The Ohio State Buckeyes rank third nationwide in points against (11.0) and rank sixth in points for (43.5).

Aside from their game against Oregon, the Ohio State defense has been a powerhouse in taking the ball away and you can expect them to be ball-hawking all game against a willing thrower like Raiola. Furthermore, Ohio State's offense behind Will Howard has been incredibly explosive and they're able to gain chunk plays with each one of their skill players. Expect to see a spirited OSU team at home in this one.

Final Nebraska-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Nebraska will be looking to rebound following one of their worst blowouts in recent memory while the Buckeyes aim to bounce back from a nail-biting loss to the Oregon Ducks. When looking at this matchup, it's clear the Ohio State defense is bound to give QB Dylan Raiola some issues here. Most of Nebraska's success hinges on his ability to find receivers downfield for big gains, but it may become difficult against a strong Ohio State secondary.

Ohio State will also have the advantage on the offensive side of the ball as they just have too many weapons and ways to carve up a defense. On top of that, Will Howard has been a willing rusher this season and it makes their offense all the more difficult to scheme against when he's rolling out for big chunks of yardage.

All in all, you have to ride with Ohio State to get the win and cover in this game. OSU is undefeated at home and while the Cornhuskers have managed to cover in four of their six games, this Ohio State defense will ultimately be too much for them to handle. Let's roll with the Buckeyes to cover the spread.

Final Nebraska-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -25.5 (-110)