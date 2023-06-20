Kirk Herbstreit's son, Ohio State Buckeyes junior tight end Zak Herbstreit was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday for an unknown medical condition and is in “stable” condition, according to medical professionals.

The ABC affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, was the first outlet to report the Zak Herbstreit hospital news, saying, “The nature of his health issue was not immediately clear, but ABC 6's Clay Hall confirmed the junior tight end is in stable condition and according to the school is being monitored and evaluated at Wexner Medical Center.”

Zak’s father, former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback, and current ESPN and Amazon analyst Kirk Herbstreit, texted a message to the news outlet, writing, “His family is with him and appreciate everyone's concerns and prayers,” Kirk Herbstreit told ABC 6 via text message on Tuesday.”

Zak is a junior walk-on tight end who has been on the Buckeyes since 2021. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound pass catcher has yet to record any statistic for his team, but he is a third-generation player following in his father and grandfather Jim’s footsteps. His mother was also a cheerleader at OSU.

On Sunday, two days before Zak Herbstreit’s hospitalization, the football player appeared in a Father’s Day tribute on Ohio State’s social media.

In the video, Zak said to Kirk, “Hey, Dad. I just wanted to say Happy Father’s Day. This journey hasn’t been easy for me, but you’ve been there every step of the way. And I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you.”