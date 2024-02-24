Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason as for the future direction of the program. Ohio State had another relatively successful year in 2023-24 but once again fell short against their arch rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, leading some to wonder whether or not Day is truly the right coach to get the Buckeyes back to their championship heights of yesteryear.
Of course, a large part of the offseason (and regular season for that matter) for any college program is the recruitment trail and it seems the Buckeyes are making inroads on shoring up their defense in future seasons in that department.
“Madden Faraimo… included Ohio State in his final four schools along with Notre Dame, Oregon and USC,” reported Michael Chen of Yahoo Sports.
Madden Faraimo, a member of the class of 2025, is a six-foot-three, 210-pound linebacker from California is ranked as the number four linebacker in the country and the number 38 player overall, per the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will indeed need all of the help they can get in future years as the competition in the Big Ten gets stiffer following the integration of the conference with the Pac-12, meaning Ohio State and Michigan will no longer be able to feast solely on the cellar dwellers of their division any longer.
In any case, it seems Day and his staff are taking initiative and planning for the future while continuing to retool in the present.