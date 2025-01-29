Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is making moves on the recruiting trail, visiting 2026 five-star quarterback Jared Curtis just days after legendary coach Bill Belichick made an in-home visit. Kelly is the latest high-profile coach to court Curtis, the No. 2 quarterback and No. 4 overall player in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Curtis, a former Georgia commit from Nashville Christian, is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. At 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds, he possesses a powerful arm and dual-threat ability that have drawn interest from top programs. Last season, he showcased his talent by throwing for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 637 yards and 18 more scores, leading Nashville Christian to a state title.

Kelly’s visit underscores Ohio State’s serious interest in adding Curtis to its 2026 class. The Buckeyes are among the six programs in contention for his commitment, joining Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, and Oregon. While UNC was not originally on Curtis’ shortlist, Belichick’s presence in Chapel Hill has made the Tar Heels a program to watch.

Will Jared Curtis commit to Ohio State?

Belichick, fresh off signing a $10 million deal to take over at North Carolina, surprised Curtis with a personal visit. The quarterback, who was named the Tennessee Titans Division II-A Mr. Football and Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year in 2024, expressed his admiration for the former New England Patriots coach.

“Arguably the greatest coach of all time. Definitely want to get up there and meet him,” Curtis told On3 in December.

Belichick’s arrival at UNC has shaken up Curtis’ recruitment. While the Tar Heels were not initially a contender, his involvement suggests they could become a serious player in the race. His recruiting approach is already making waves, as he aims to expand UNC’s footprint beyond the Carolinas and compete nationally for top-tier talent.

Curtis has already hosted major names, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, during the NCAA contact period, which runs from Jan. 6 to Feb. 1. Now, Kelly’s visit signals that Ohio State is pushing hard to land the talented signal-caller.

Adding even more intrigue, Curtis and his future college team could face off against his former school. Texas, which also pursued him, will open its 2025 season in Columbus against Ohio State, setting up a potential showdown between past and present suitors.

With multiple powerhouse programs vying for Curtis’ commitment, his recruitment remains one of the most compelling storylines in the 2026 class. As Ohio State and North Carolina make their pitches, all eyes will be on where one of the nation’s top quarterbacks ultimately lands.