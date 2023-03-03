CJ Stroud is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the former Buckeyes star QB recently admitted he almost returned to Ohio State for another season, per Adam King.

“I was honestly going to come back to school,” Stroud said. “Not beating that team up north (Michigan), not winning a national championship… were two goals of mine. And of course not winning the Heisman, I feel because of those losses, that kinda hurts. I feel like I could have won two Heismans back to back if I had won those two games. But at the end of the day man, it’s all apart of God’s plan and I don’t question that.”

Stroud has a bright future ahead of him. Returning to Ohio State would have given him another chance at winning a Heisman, a national championship, and defeating Michigan. From a draft stock perspective, Stroud can’t do much more to improve. He’s already regarded as one of the best, if not the best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft.

CJ Stroud doubled down on his confidence during the NFL Combine.

“I actually think I’ve been the best player in college football two years in a row,” Stroud. “I don’t even think I’ve touched my potential yet.”

At just 21-years old, the sky’s the limit for CJ Stroud. Teams could potentially change the dynamic of their entire franchise by drafting him. It should be noted that he played for a high-powered offense at Ohio State, so it will be interesting to see how he ultimately performs in the NFL.