Ohio State Football quarterback CJ Stroud dropped a confident message at the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, wrote ESPN NFL reporter Stephen Holder in a Friday tweet.

“I actually think I’ve been the best player in college football two years in a row,” CJ Stroud. “I don’t even think I’ve touched my potential yet.”

Stroud played in 25 games over the past two seasons with the Buckeyes, racking up over 8,100 yards and 85 touchdowns as he made 575 of his 830 pass attempts. The 6-foot-3-inch quarterback took second place in the school’s all-time passing yards records. He only sits behind J.T. Barrett, who earned 9,434 with the Buckeyes from 2014-17.

CJ Stroud stunned the college football world with a stunning performance for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, earning 348 passing yards and four passing touchdowns as he completed 23 of his 34 passing attempts. His performance still wasn’t enough to warrant a victory for the Buckeyes, who fell when a kick from senior kicker Noah Ruggles sailed wide left precisely at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Stroud was taken with the second-overall pick in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s mock draft after a mock trade with the Chicago Bears gave the Indianapolis Colts the second-overall selection.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick called CJ Stroud a “gem” of the 2023 quarterback class in a Thursday episode of NFL Live.

“It’s about trust with CJ. If you can get him to warm up to you, and get him to believe in what you’re saying, the sky is the absolute freaking limit.” Riddick said. “This kid right here, look I love Bryce Young too, it’s like a video game watching the young man play.

“This guy right here, I think is the gem. This is the one and I think that at some point and time, hopefully in his career if gets to the right place, he is going to prove a lot of people right.”