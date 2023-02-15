Former Ohio State Buckeyes star CJ Stroud is soon going to be an NFL quarterback. The only question now for him is which team is going to select him in the 2023 NFL Draft. It it’s up to him, Stroud appears to be interested the most in quarterbacking for the Las Vegas Raiders because that’s where wide receiver Davante Adams is.

CJ Stroud did not exactly drop the name of Adams, but when asked which NFL wide receiver he would love to work with, he offered a bit of a clue, saying that the wideout he’d want to play with is the same player whom Chad Ocho Cinco considers to be his favorite route runner.

“Aaaw man, this almost got me in trouble earlier. I don’t want to stir up the pot…retired receivers? I’m going with Ocho Cinco. Routes. If you know anything about who Ocho Cinco loves, that’ll give you your answer,” CJ Stroud said (via boardroom). “So if you watch Ocho Cinco who his favorite route-runner is in the league, that’s who I would like to throw to.”

It’s no secret that Ocho Cinco loves Davante Adams. A few years ago, he shed tears watching Adams run routes, as though he saw Michaelangelo sculpt David in person.

Well, the Raiders have just officially parted ways with Derek Carr, so the team could be seriously considering taking a quarterback in the first round. The Raiders hold the No. 7 pick overall in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

In three years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, CJ Stroud garnered 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns against 12 interceptions on 69.3 pass completion rate.