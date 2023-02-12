After Super Bowl 57, most eyes will turn to the NFL free agency and, of course, the 2023 NFL Draft. Ohio State football quarterback CJ Stroud is expected to go early in this year’s draft, and he’s clearly confident that the team who’ll call his name will not be making a mistake. When asked what makes him stand out from the other top NFL 2023 quarterback prospects, Stroud went on to give a lengthy response.

“First and foremost, I think that I’m a man of God and a man that has a great foundation with people behind him,” CJ Stroud said the Ohio State product (h/t Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports). “Have a great team, great circle. For me, I think I’m a difference-maker, a game-changer and a go-getter. Those are all things I think you want in a quarterback to lead a franchise, and that’s something that I hold near and dear to my heart — just being a leader every day and really just coming in with a clean sleeve. I’ve been through a lot in my life, and I feel like that’s what the league is about. It’s about adversity. Getting over that, getting over those failures and hard times and that’s something that I’m accustomed to and it’s no stranger to me. I definitely think that those are things that will make me be successful in this league.”

CJ Stroud has played three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 2022, he lit up the eyes of NFL scouts with another fantastic campaign, passing for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

The 20223 NFL Draft is scheduled to run from April 27 to 29 at Union Station in Kansas City.