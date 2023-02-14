The Las Vegas Raiders officially released Derek Carr on Tuesday. Carr was expected to either be released or traded following the season, and he will now prepare for free agency. Carr’s agent released a statement on the situation, per Younger & Associates/QB Limited/Tim Younger on Twitter.

“We wish the Raiders the best of luck. This is the tough part of this business. That’s the point; it’s just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That’s who he is. Onward and upward.”

For insight on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 57 win over the Eagles, listen below:

The move is expected to save the Raiders a significant amount of money in cap space. He’s already been linked to a number of teams since the Raiders made the move official.

With quarterbacks such as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud in the NFL Draft, it will be interesting to see which teams pursue Carr. Additionally, the potential for an Aaron Rodgers trade may impact his market. Teams such as the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Jets are all in need of a QB. Rodgers may be a preferred target but there’s no guarantee that he will even play in 2023.

Although Derek Carr didn’t have the best 2022 campaign, he’s still a fairly reliable presence with decent upside. And unlike Rodgers, Carr is not dealing with retirement rumors.

Carr can control his own destiny now since the Raiders did not trade him. We will provide updates on Derek Carr’s free agency as they are made available.