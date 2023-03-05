After tremendous careers at Ohio State, both quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. While they may end up no longer being teammates, their time at Ohio State has cemented a brotherhood between Stroud and Smith-Njigba.

At the NFL Combine, Stroud was able to demonstrate his passing prowess by throwing passes to Smith-Njigba. The pair was reunited and Stroud was happy to have his wide receiver back, even if it was just for the NFL Combine.

“Was great to be back out there with my brother,” Stroud tweeted of Smith-Njigba. “Love you bro.”

Stroud is considered to be one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in contention to be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick. At the NFL Combine, CJ Stroud was one of the main attractions.

The QB played in 26 games at Ohio State. He threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Stroud had an impressive 69.3 completion percentage during his time with the Buckeyes. That accuracy has some teams seeing a franchise quarterback in Stroud.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba appeared in just three games last season as he dealt with a hamstring injury. However, he caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore. Those numbers – which came with an impressive 16.9 yards per reception – have teams thinking Smith-Njigba is ready to bounce back after injury.

Stroud is a top-five pick in the draft while Smith-Njigba is expected to also go in the first-round. Even if they go their separate ways in the NFL Draft, Stroud still has major love for Smith-Njigba.