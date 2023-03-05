Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State football is expected to go early in the 2023 NFL Draft as he’s viewed as among the best options at the wide receiver position. He reinforced that notion with a great showing at the NFL Combine. In fact, according to Next Gen Stats, was among the five receivers who received the highest athleticism scores following an impressive performance at the short shuttle.

“@OhioStateFB’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the top 5 of NGS athleticism scores at the position after recording a 3.93-second short shuttle, the quickest by a WR since Brandin Cooks in 2014 (3.81).”

Another event that Jaxon Smith-Njigba topped was the 3-Cone Drill, posting a 6.57 time.

Just like the others, Jaxon Smith-Njigba hoped to use the drills at the NFL Combine to improve their NFL Draft stock. Based on the numbers he posted, it appears that he was able to accomplish that mission.

The Ohio State football product missed a ton of action in the 2022 college football season due to an injury, but that did not do much to hurt his image as an elite NFL wide receiver prospect which was further evidenced by his excellent NFL Combine experience.

One thing about Jaxon Smith-Njigba is that he did not run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, though, he is expected to show his speed in the same event at his Pro Day. Look for Smith-Njigba to climb up several mock draft boards if he blows people away with his speed after he runs that 40.

In 23 games for the Buckeyes across three years, Jaxon Smith-Njigba collected 1,698 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 110 receptions.