Ohio State Football quarterback CJ Stroud came to the defense of now-Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields during his media session at the NFL Draft Combine on Friday, wrote SB Nation NFL writer Mark Schofield in a Friday article.

“You get hit so many times in the face and you have to make plays using your feet,” Stroud said. “And he ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback.

“He can sling that rock. I’m gonna stand up for my brother every time, and he’s gonna do great things in his career and I’m excited to play with him.”

The second-year Bears quarterback ended the NFL season with just above 2,200 passing yards and over 1,100 rushing yards, good enough to lead the team in both categories. Justin Fields made NFL history when he racked up the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, earning 178 yards in a 35-32 win by the Miami Dolphins in November.

Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a former teammate of Fields during the Buckeyes’ 2020 campaign, had comments of his own for the former Ohio State star.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Since he has been in Chicago, we have always talked about him being like a big brother to me,” Smith-Njigba said at the NFL Scouting Combine, via CHGO Bears. “I definitely appreciate it coming from a guy like that.”

CJ Stroud said he was proud of Fields during his NFL Combine media session.

“I was proud of him,” Stroud said. “There’s so many times when you get knocked down, but I feel like a true man’s character is when you get knocked down, you get back up.

“And he’s gotten up every time and he’s stepped up to the plate and he hasn’t blamed nobody, he hasn’t pointed no fingers or anything. That just shows you what type of man he is and what type of family he comes from.”