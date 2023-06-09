The Ohio State football program is gearing up for a huge 2023 season after a disappointing finish to 2022. Still, they are not losing sight of the future, including two commits who are helping the coaches build the Class of 2024, reports Sports Illustrated's Casey Smith.

“Me [Jeremiah Smith] and him [Air Noland], we're just trying to build the No. 1 class. We got some still work in for sure. We got some DBs we're trying to get on board, get some O-linemen try to get on board, D-linemen on board. We're working behind the scenes right now.”

That is what Class of 2024 wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith had to say about fellow quarterback commit Air Noland, as the two have been active on both social media and around where they live in bringing in fellow recruits. The Ohio State football coaching staff and fans alike have to be thrilled with the enthusiasm, especially given the high expectations hurling their way.

Everyone around the Buckeyes are expecting better performances after back-to-back years losing to Michigan. A loss to Michigan never occurred during the Urban Meyer era with Ohio State football, so Ryan Day, his coaching staff, and the players all have a lot of pressure on them for the foreseeable future.

The Class of 2024 doesn't project to be contributing to Ohio State football seriously for years to come. Still, if Jeremiah Smith and Air Noland can continue to help the Buckeyes bring more commits into the Class of 2024, then the Buckeyes should be in good shape.