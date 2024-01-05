Denzel Burke questioned a recent report that said he was expected to return to Ohio State next season.

The Ohio State football team has a very crucial offseason ahead of them. The Buckeyes started off this season 11-0 before ending the season with a third straight loss to rival Michigan and an embarrassing effort in a 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. Now, head coach Ryan Day has a lot of doubters in the Ohio State fan base, and if the Buckeyes don't get back on track next year, things could get ugly for him.

Every single announcement regarding a player staying or leaving is crucial for Ohio State football right now. One report was extremely promising as it noted that three key defenders on defense for the Buckeyes were expected to return next season.

“Ohio State defensive backs Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock, and Lathan Ransom are expected to return next season, per 247Sports,” A tweet from The Silver Bulletin wrote. “All three were considered to be likely draft picks. The Buckeye secondary was an ELITE unit in 2023 and that would continue with these returns.”

That would be huge news for Ohio State if it were true. The Buckeyes had one of the best defenses in college football this season, and that was the strength of the team. However, Denzel Burke responded to that tweet, and it sounded like it was news to him.

“Ummmm never said this,” Burke said in response to the tweet.

It sounds like Burke still has some thinking to do. He definitely could go to the NFL, but obviously there are people that think he is coming back to Ohio State. It will be interesting to see what he does after this.