Georgia football finds itself in a competitive arms race during June. The Bulldogs are trying to out-recruit countless of programs despite not holding the No. 1 overall ranking. But they hit a new college football recruiting claim Saturday.

The Bulldogs swooped up the nation's best defensive lineman James “J.J.” Johnson Saturday. Johnson spurned Southeastern Conference rivals Texas, Florida plus Atlantic Coast Conference power Miami for Georgia. He adds a new star trench man for head coach Kirby Smart.

But Johnson's commitment handed Georgia this new accolade. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“Georgia is the only school to land TWO No. 1 Ranked Recruits at their respective positions in the ‘26 Class,” Fawcett shared.

The other No. 1 recruit for UGA is the nation's top quarterback Jared Curtis. The QB even tried courting No. 1 tackle Jackson Cantwell before he chose Miami.

No. 1 DL instant impact addition for Georgia

Johnson heads to Athens as a Sunshine State superstar. He's the state of Florida's 10th best overall prospect by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle landed 43 different scholarship offers. Including from the SEC.

The standout from Miami area powerhouse Northwestern High brings impact written all over him. Director of scouting for 247Sports Andrew Ivins wrote a glowing take of Johnson in his prospect evaluation.

“Explosive defensive tackle with all the fixings to make a living up front. More of a one-gap player than he is a two-gap player at this stage, but has the mass to dock in the middle,” Ivins wrote.

He added how Johnson added 25 pounds of frame to help prepare for his senior season. Johnson also impressed Ivins with his “raw” upper body strength. Lastly, Johnson brings an impressive 82-inch wingspan over to Athens for the future.

Johnson heads to a place that's been on a tear with developing trench stars. Georgia watched Jalen Carter dominate offensive linemen and quarterback for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Bulldogs also just produced the 11th overall pick of the NFL Draft Mykel Williams.