Oklahoma football grabbed a future “bodyguard” Saturday. Even beating out Deion Sanders and Colorado for this four-star talent.

The Sooners landed Deacon Schmitt from Windsor, Colorado to boost the offensive line. Schmitt becomes more than an in-state college football recruiting loss for Sanders and the Buffaloes. The tackle listed CU in his final mix of schools, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

But the Schmitt move arrives a few days after OU landed high-profile quarterback Bowe Bentley.

“Bowe got himself his bodyguard! BOOMER!” Schmitt said to Fawcett in announcing his verbal commitment.

Alabama was one more school on Schmitt's short list. He rises as the newest major Sooners recruiting win for Brent Venables and his coaching staff.

Oklahoma stacking notable recruiting wins

This isn't the first time OU edged “Coach Prime” and the Buffs on the recruiting trail.

The Norman school landed Daniel Norman — who chose the Sooners over Colorado on June 23. The edge rusher also turned down Miami and UCLA to join the Sooners. Norman, though, became a significant Florida loss for the Hurricanes. As he stars for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

Venables and OU even beat out rival Texas for one more recruit. The Sooners grabbed linebacker Beau Jandreau on the same day of the Norman commitment. Big Ten champ Oregon was one more school on Jandreau's radar before choosing OU.

Oklahoma nabbed a west coast recruiting victory too. Cornerback Derrick Johnson II joined the OU 2026 class by turning down Washington, UCLA and TCU.

The Schmitt commit further bolsters this recruiting class. He heads to Norman as the state of Colorado's top-ranked prospect. Greg Biggins of 247Sports took a liking to the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder.

“Schmitt is one of the top offensive lineman out West with a versatile game,” Biggins said. “Boasts tackle length and feet but frame wise, we think he can slide inside and might have more long term upside at guard. He’s a physical player, strong at the point of attack and just mauls opposing defensive linemen in the run game.”

Venables and OU nabs a potential tone setter for the future. Let alone a “bodyguard” for Oklahoma's future QB1.