Ohio State football QB Kyle McCord spoke directly about his injury status heading into a key weekend tilt with Rutgers.

The Ohio State football team got a nice surprise when it was announced they are the current top ranked team in the College Football Rankings. Coach Ryan Day, QB Kyle McCord and the Buckeyes play Rutgers on the road this week and are busy preparing themselves for a November 25 showdown in Ann Arbor against the Michigan football team.

The Buckeyes were discussed among the top four teams in a discussion about which top ranked team will lose first. An injury to stud running back Miyan Williams has analysts discussing which two players need to step up most for Ohio State football.

Ohio State football now faces the challenge of living up to its lofty ranking among College Football Playoff contenders.

Kyle McCord, the team's starting quarterback, has been discussed as the Buckeyes' weakest link by many because of his unproven status in big games.

McCord hails from Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and has throw for over 2,100 yards on the season. With a 14-3 TD/INT ratio, McCord has done an excellent job of putting points on the board and avoiding the big mistakes through the air.

On Wednesday, reporter Spencer Holbrook shared an update straight from McCord's mouth on his status for this weekend's game.

McCord isn't feeling his absolute best, but he is gutting things out for an Ohio State team in the thick of the playoff race in college football. The bulk of Ohio State's schedule seems easy, but McCord's status is paramount.

Ohio State starting QB Kyle McCord says he's 'feeling pretty good' about his ankle issue ahead of the Buckeyes matchup at Rutgers this weekend. The latest on McCord: https://t.co/nRe6Nj6b5o pic.twitter.com/CO2Lkyks39 — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) November 1, 2023

“How about his inaccuracy issue?” one fan said in response. McCord is completing passes at a rate of 64.1% on the season, far behind rival Michigan's QB JJ McCarthy at 78.1%.

The Buckeyes, Harrison and Coach Ryan Day are hoping for bigger things from McCord, but first things first for the OSU signal caller: improving his health, and taking things one play at a time.