With the College Football Playoff rankings now out, the top 4 have been made. Which one will most like take their first loss?

Now that the first College Football Playoff rankings are here, we now know who the top 4 teams in the country are. But there's still a whole month of season play left, plus conference championships that could change these four teams — Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State — destiny, should they suffer a loss or more. Let's take a look at each team's schedule and see which team is most likely to take the first loss in their remaining games.

No. 1 Ohio State

For Ohio State football, they've gone through the brunt of their schedule this season, which is mainly why they're No. 1 to begin with. They've already been to South Bend and beaten Notre Dame when they were a top-10 team in the country. And then two weeks ago, they got their seventh win over Big Ten rival Penn State, who was also a top-10 team. From here until the rest of the season, it's Rutgers (6-2), Michigan State (2-6), Minnesota (5-3), and Michigan (8-0).

Those are three teams with winning records currently and only one undefeated in rival Michigan, who is the third-ranked team in the country. Rutgers and Minnesota have two smart coaches in Greg Schiano and PJ Fleck, who could always cause some fits for the Buckeyes. Minnesota's most notable win is against a then-No. 24 Iowa team by two points, while Rutgers' best win is probably over a 4-4 Virginia Tech.

Rutgers will be the opponent for Buckeyes football this weekend, and while it wouldn't be surprising to see them give Ohio State some problems, a win by them does seem improbable. The only loss the Buckeyes should take is from Michigan in The Big House. But even then, this Buckeyes football team can win out.

No. 2 Georgia

The Bulldogs may have had their most complete game of the season last weekend in the World's Largest Cocktail part against rival Florida. They ended up beating the Gators by 23 points. Believe it or not, they have a very interesting matchup against Mizzou this weekend who is No. 12 in the CFP rankings. They follow that up with No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 17 Tennessee, and finally, in-state against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

What's compelling about the Bulldogs' schedule now late in the season is that they will now be facing ranked opponents where they only faced one the entire season thus far (No. 20 Kentucky). Georgia football has had a fairly easy road so far, even though they have showed signs of struggling early on. But facing three ranked opponents, one being at one of the tougher places to play in the country in Neyland Stadium, the Bulldogs could end up losing one or more of these.

The obvious loss here you would think would be at Tennessee in Knoxville — hostile environment with SEC East implications on the line. But at this point, any of these could potentially be a loss, even Georgia Tech, who has beaten the No. 17 team twice this season (Miami, North Carolina). Plus, you never know about those in-state rivalry games.

If they can make it through this, then perhaps their biggest challenge will be against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

No. 3 Michigan

It's finally time for Michigan football to play somebody. Well, not for another week at least. That's when they'll face No. 11 Penn State. But they'll first have to go through a 2-6 Purdue team, which shouldn't be much of a problem considering the Wolverines have thwacked their previous opponents. Is that because they had an advantage, though?

But really, we all know this comes down to the Penn State game on Nov. 11 and Ohio State game on Nov. 25. A currently 5-3 Maryland could always give them some problems like they did Ohio State early in their game against each other, but an upset by the Terrapins would be monumental.

Again, this is a three-team conference, and as long as Michigan gets through Penn State, the fate of the College Football Playoff's chances of the Big Ten representing lie in the Wolverines and the Buckeyes. Ohio State is the most realistic chance of Michigan losing.

No. 4 Florida State

Florida State could have the easiest path out of the top 4 teams in the CFP. They have currently no ranked teams on their remaining schedule, though they do have two road games. They'll travel to Pitt this weekend to face a 2-6 Panthers team and round out the regular season in Gainesville against the Gators.

The two home games in the middle will be against North Alabama and Miami. It's hard to tell what kind of team the Hurricanes are this season, so it really depends which team shows for the late November matchup. That's always an intense rivalry game that has ruined the chances for both in the past of making it to the national championship. Outside of the ACC Championship Game, who knows how to call who will be playing on the side opposite the Seminoles' football team, Miami has the best shot of giving their hate rivals their first loss.

Verdict: Georgia

For a team that was badgered entering the season because of their meek schedule, the Bulldogs are looking like they may make up for it down the stretch. Three ranked teams in the top-20 and one rivalry game is a daunting task for any team trying to make it to the CFP. Georgia football takes their first loss out of the group, maybe as quickly as this weekend, but likely in Knoxville facing the Volunteers.